Grassfield wrestling rolls into postseason

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Ever since Patrick Shuler arrived in Hampton Roads, he's been hearing about how great another wrestling program from across town has been throughout the years.

"All you hear about is Great Bridge, Great Bridge, Great Bridge, and they should," the Grassfield head coach remarked. "They have that dynasty. They have that history."

Shuler, now in his sixth year leading the Grizzlies' wrestling program, has his sights on the top of the mountain for his team.

"We haven't done that, but we want to take that over," he pointed out. "We want to be that team and I think we're taking the steps to do that."

The Grizzlies were a force in the area this year, finishing the regular season 18-1 and did not lose to a Virginia opponent. Their only defeat came at the hands of Nazareth (PA) in the finals of the Virginia Duals. Grassfield beat Great Bridge for the first time during Shuler's tenure during the campaign and they've positioned themselves as the top seed in the Region 6A tournament.

"The job is not done," noted the head coach. "We've got work to do, so we're not resting on our laurels, we're not celebrating."

"Beating Great Bridge, beating Cox and Kellam, those were some teams we had tough battles with last year," added junior heavyweight Chris Funches. "We beat them by some points this year so that really boosted us up."

Grassfield topped the Falcons and Knights Wednesday night to cap off the regular season, Funches, ranked as the top heavyweight in the state in Class 6, was a key in pushing the Grizzlies to the victories. Now they enter the regional meet with a target on their backs, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

"If you don't have any pressure, you're not doing anything," pointed out Shuler. "I don't think you are really putting yourself in a position to be successful if you cannot accept pressure and you don't want that pressure. We preach that pressure is a privilege. It's an opportunity."

"We always embrace it in the room," Fuches said. "When we're really tired, we always say that. 'There's a target on your back. You've got to work extra hard now.'"

Grassfield hits the mat at Oscar Smith on February 15 for the Region 6A championship meet. A successful showing there and the Grizzlies will take their shot at the first state title in program history.

"We want that state title," Shuler noted. "We need to get it done and I believe we can get it done and I'm a firm believer we will get it done."