Great Bridge wrestling holds off Cox to cap off regular season

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The wrestling season has featured some down to the wire matches featuring some of the area's best teams and Friday night was no different.

Great Bridge went on the road and defeated defending Class 5 state champion Frank Cox, 38-32.

Jayden Cuevas registered a decision at Heavyweight to clinch the Wildcats' victory over the defending state champions in a 5A showdown to cap the regular season Friday night.

The Wildcats (16-2) will head into the Region 5A tournament at Cox High School next weekend in hopes of topping the Falcons once again, along with the rest of the field, while Cox will look to avenge the defeat and get back to state championship form.

“This was a hard-fought battle against a very tough opponent, and our team showed grit and determination, “ said Great Bridge Head Coach Steve Martin. “With regionals just around the corner, this win proves that our guys are enjoying the aspect of competing at a high level and having fun with the sport. Proud of our wrestlers for leaving it all on the mat tonight!”

Great Bridge won eight of the fourteen bouts in a hard-fought battle. Victories by Vince Von Bernewitz (106 by decision), Xavier Kovacs (113 by pin), Tke Egley (120 by pin), Beau Lewis (157 by pin), Ayden Christain (157 by major decision), Dylan Davies (175 by Tech Fall), Caleb Neal (190 by Tech Fall), and Jayden Cuevas (285 by Dec) helped pace the Wildcats to the nail-biting win.

Lewis collected his 37th win of the season while Caleb Neal pick up his 30th victory. Both wrestlers have spent most of the season in the national rankings. Neal will attempt to make VHSL history by chasing down his fourth consecutive state title at the VHSL State Championships February 21 and 22 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.