Holiday Duals celebrate competition, Olympians

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Beach transforms into wrestling central this weekend as the Virginia Challenge Wrestling Holiday Duals take over the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Athletes from 43 states, including Alaska and Hawaii are taking part in this year's tournament. This marks the 23rd annual Holiday Duals as Virginia Challenge Wrestling celebrates its 25th anniversary.

This year, the event is also celebrating Olympians that have taken part in past Holiday Duals. One of them is former Penn State star Aaron Brooks, who claimed an Olympic Bronze Medal this past summer in Paris. His father, John, was on hand at this year's tournament and says it's a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Your child can be really good locally, even state-wide, and a lot of things that they do work on that level," the elder Brooks noted. "When you get to challenge them at a national tournament, especially when you get to the gold pool or silver pool, some of the things that work at home don't work here."

Julian Smith is a youth wrestler in town from Millstone, New Jersey, to compete. He's a fan of the competition he finds at the duals.

"This is really preparing me," Smith said. "It's one of the toughest tournaments out there, so after this I think I'll be prepared for all the tournaments I have."

The event features elementary and middle school wrestlers in both boys and girls divisions. Athletes are competing across 36 mats spread throughout the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The list of wrestlers who competed in the Holiday Duals who would become stars of the sport is impressive. For more information alumni of the meet, click here.