Holmes taking playoff stage with biggest fan cheering him on

TAMPA, FL (WTKR)- It's been quite the journey for Jalyn Holmes. From Lake Taylor to Ohio State to the NFL, he's chased his passion of football and now he's playing for the pro team closest to his home town.

Through it all, his biggest fan has been with him every step of the way. Tasha-Holmes Parker is Jalyn's mother and says from a very young age, her son was a go-getter.

"It's not so much of a change, it's more of a growth or a development," she said of her son's journey. "I'm so happy. I'm so proud of him."

Now Tasha has Jalyn right up the road. After being released by the Jets in October, Holmes did not stay a free agent for long, as the Commanders jumped at the chance to pick up the 757 product.

"We were a little disappointed when he was let go by the Jets," Tasha recalled. "Thank God Washington called the next day and it was like it was made to happen."

Made to happen, not just for the family, but for his community as well. Holmes runs Vaughn's Way Foundation, an organization geared towards raising awareness for men's mental health. He launched it to honor the memory of his late step-father, who passed away by suicide, so men would learn more about resources and become more comfortable seeking help. Being close to home means he can be more present and hands-on with his cause as the family looks to help others through its own tough road.

"It makes me extremely proud for him to be able to use his voice to bring awareness to men's mental health, to share his experience and our family's experience," said Tasha. "If we can save one life with our tragedy, it's all worthwhile."

"Me being home and being able to tie back in and give back as much as I can, it's a blessing," added Holmes. "I couldn't really ask for better."

Sunday night, it's all about the playoffs. as Tasha will be in the seats at Raymond James Stadium watching her son take the postseason stage.

"My blood pressure's going to go up," laughed Tasha. "It's going to be exciting. I'm just happy to be able to experience this, to go along this journey with my son."

And if all goes well, Tasha and Jalyn may get the chance to celebrate several special occasions.

"It would mean everything," she said of a potential Commanders' win. "It would be an early birthday present because next week is my birthday, so that's my plan. Those are my birthday plans, to be at a game to cheer them on."

The Commanders and Buccaneers kick off Sunday at 8:00 PM.