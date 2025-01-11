Tapp family enjoying Commanders' run with Darryl leading defensive line

TAMPA, FL (WTKR)- Darryl Tapp is in the playoffs during his first season as Commanders' defensive line coach and his family has certainly enjoyed having him close to home.

His brother, Brian, will not be able to make it down to Tampa for Washington's playoff showdown with the Buccaneers, but you can bet he'll be watching, along with the rest of the Tapp family. For as much as Darryl has relished the Commanders run to the postseason, his family has been enjoying the ride as well.

"It has absolutely been tremendous," Brian said. "For him coming from [San Francisco], being a Super Bowl contender, coming back to thinking they were going to have to do a total rebuild and have the success they've been having so far, it's unbelievable."

From starring at Deep Creek, to Virginia Tech, to a player in the NFL, Tapp's family has been a strong support system every step of the way. His pro career included a stop in Washington and now he's helping to lead his childhood favorite team into the playoffs.

"We grew up rooting for Washington and he had a chance to play there before," Brian noted. "It wasn't a great experience, so now to be able to come back and be part of that change and watch the organization really start to flourish, it's been special for all of us."

"For those people to be able to see grow up from a little kid, playing at Deep Creek to Virginia Tech, go all around the US as a professional player and then come back in this role as a coach, I couldn't ask for anything more," added Darryl.

This marks Darry's first year leading a position group. After serving as assistant defensive line coach for the 49ers the last three seasons and experiencing a Super Bowl, the former Hornet has a room of his own in Washington. Brian says coaching fits his brother perfectly.

"Darryl has a way of communicating and connecting with people," he pointed out. "Him being able to pour his love from sports back into those guys and really watching them grow is something that he's really gravitated towards and you just see it's natural."

Natural, just like the bond of football between Tapp and his brothers, who have always shared that love in common. They'll all be watching closely on Sunday, hoping that at least one more week of football lies ahead this season for their loved one and the Commanders.

"We've always been able to have that bond," Brian said. "It's something we can always sit and talk about and reminisce about from the early days here on this field to where he's grown to right now. It's always that point of contact for us."

"I've seen my family more than I have in the last three years," noted Darryl. "Having the opportunity to do something that I love in front of the people that I love has been amazing."

The Commanders and Buccaneers kick off Sunday at 8:00 PM in the NFC Wild Card round. News 3 is in Tampa with the Commanders and will have reports on-air and online throughout the weekend.