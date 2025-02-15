Keyshawn Davis handles business as the new WBO lightweight title holder

NEW YORK, NY — "The Businessman" handled business Friday night for a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, as Keyshawn Davis defeated Denys Berinchyk by knockout in the fourth round to become WBO's new lightweight title holder.

Davis's professional record moves to 13-0, continuing his undefeated streak while Berinchyk records his first lost sitting at 19-1.

Before Davis took the title belt Friday night, he dazzled in front of a sold-out crowd in November during a second round knockout of Gustavo Lemos in front of his hometown at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

"I still miss it, honestly, I miss it," he said during the pre-fight press conference Wednesday. "I've never experienced nothing like that in anybody else's fight week and I'm just happy I got to experience for mine."

During Wednesday's presser Davis said he hadn't fought anyone like Berinchyk, but that meant nothing in the way of swaying his confidence.

“I’ve never fought his style of boxing as a professional," he told Top Rank. "It’s something new to me in professional boxing, but if you liked my last fight, you’ll be in for the same treat, a magnificent performance, a hell of a showdown, and something you can’t miss.”

Davis also mentioned he believes someone from Berinchyk's camp sent him a seemingly racist gesture of bannanas and watermelon, making the fight all the more personal.

"I want to address the fact that this guy came to America to give me bananas and watermelon with a note on it," Davis said ahead of Friday's fight. "It's unprofessional and I feel like it's racist and you just made this fight a little more personal."

Keyshawn's fight wasn't the only one the Davis family would have interest in through the night.

On the under card, Keon Davis made a quick and thorough impression in his second professional bout with a second round knockout victory over Ira Johnson in a 150 pound matchup.

The 23-year-old established control in a dominant first round before completely dominating the second round.

Davis knocked Johnson down thanks to a flurry of punches at the 2:07 mark of the round, but Johnson was able to continue. Just a few seconds later, the Norfolk native landed another melee of shots that kept Johnson down for good.

The stoppage came with 1:38 left in the round.

Davis improved to 2-0 in his pro career after getting his debut victory last November in a bout inside the Norfolk Scope.