Keyshawn Davis to defend WBO title at Norfolk Scope June 7

NORFOLK, Va. — The Businessman Keyshawn Davis is returning to the Scope Arena on June 7 to defend his World Boxing Organization lightweight title vs. Edwin De Lose Santos.

It'll be the first fight for the Norfolk native coming off his title victory on February 14 at Madison Square Garden, when he knocked out Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round.

It's a quick return to the ring in Norfolk for Davis, who fought at the Scope with both of his brothers on the undercard on Nov. 8. All three Davis brothers won that night in front of a sold-out crowd.

Keyshawn defeated Gustavo Lemos that night with a second-round knockout.

A spokesperson for Davis' promoter Top Rank confirmed the event to WTKR News 3 and said the details, including ticket information, are still being finalized.

Davis also posted to social media about the fight Thursday morning.

"For the ones that was at the house last time because they thought it was a good idea not to go. Ain't tno missing Part2💯😂," he wrote on Facebook.

Friday morning, he added "Always knew I was gonna be great, because coach called me slow but I was always running at a fast pace.⭐️#june7th📍"

Davis enters the bout undefeated at 13-0-0, and Santos comes in 16-2-0.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday, April 18 to provide more info on the fight.

The fight will stream on ESPN+.