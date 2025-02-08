Lake Taylor comes back to top Maury, Oscar Smith wins at King's Fork in Friday night hoops

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With less than two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season, teams are battling to improve their standing in their respective regions.

Lake Taylor hosted Maury in an Eastern District showdown Friday night, with the Titans overcoming a nine-point third quarter deficit to capture a 52-47 victory. The Commodores held a 26-23 advantage at half time and stretched the lead to 37-28 in the third, but Lake Taylor stormed back. Jamari Edwards led the Titans with 26 points, including two huge three pointers late in the fourth quarter to slam the door. The Titans avenged a 68-60 loss to Maury from earlier in the season.

In a battle of two one-loss teams in the Southeastern District, Oscar Smith held off King's Fork, 68-59, in a fiery, sold out environment in Suffolk.

The Tigers rode the hot hand of Anthony Lewis' 24 points and Cam Walters' 16. The visitors went up as many as 13 points in the second half before the Bulldogs roared back in the fourth quarter. A Melvin Wofford corner three with 4:40 to play closed King's Fork back within three with the score 51-48, but Oscar Smith outscored the home squad 17-11 the rest of the way to lock up a crucial win.

LaVar Griffin's group is now 18-1 on the season and have won eight straight games. King's Fork drops to 14-2 on the year.