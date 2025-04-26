Lambert-Smith headlines area day three NFL draftees, Commanders take Tech's Lane

GREEN BAY, WI (WTKR)- The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft saw Hampton Roads once again represented, as a Maury graduate is getting his shot at football's highest level.

Former Commodore KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who spent his final collegiate season at Auburn, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round.

Lambert-Smith led the Tigers with 50 receptions and 981 receiving yards and was Second Team All-SEC. The wideout pulled in eight touchdown catches and was ninth in the country with 19.6 yards per reception. Twice during the season, he pulled in multiple touchdown catches in a single game. Football success runs in the family for Lambert-Smith, as his uncle, Kam Chancellor, was a four-year star at Virginia Tech and went on to be a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks.

The Commanders plucked their fourth round pick out of the commonwealth, taking Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane with their selection. Lane tallied eight touchdown catches during his two seasons in Blacksburg and established himself as a dangerous punt return threat as well. Washington also added linebacker Kain Medrano out of UCLA in the sixth round. He had six passes defended and two interceptions in 2024 and his 4.46 40-yard dash was the fastest among linebackers at the NFL Combine.