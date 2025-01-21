Watch Now
Maury's Newkirk verbally commits to North Carolina

Maury junior quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk warms up prior to practice on November 23, 2023.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury has become a factory of sorts in its ability to produce Division I football talent. Tuesday we learned that a Commodores' senior quarterback can add his name to that list.

Au'Tori Newkirk has verbally committed to play his college football at North Carolina. Newkirk posted a graphic on his X account and Maury head coach Dyrri McCain confirmed the commitment to News 3 Tuesday afternoon.

https://x.com/torinewkirk_/status/1881771437444505625

Newkirk helped engineer a high-powered offense that went 30-0 and won back-to-back state titles with him as the starting quarterback. He earned Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year honors in each of the last two seasons. 2024 saw him throw for 3,802 yards and 50 touchdowns, while rushing for six additional scores.

The quarterback is just the latest member of his class to commit to a Power Four program. Ari Watford (Clemson), Kendall Daniels Jr. (South Carolina) and C.J. Smith (Maryland) all signed their National Letters of Intent in December.

