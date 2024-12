NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Vick returns to the 757 as he is confirmed as the next coach of Norfolk State's football program, sources told News 3.

Vick led the Ferguson and Warwick High Schools football programs before becoming a star quarterback at Virginia Tech with the Hokies.

Norfolk State dismissed Dawson Odums as its head coach late last month following four years of leading the program and a 15-31 record.