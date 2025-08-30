Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No Limit Sports Live: High school football episode 1

INDIAN RIVER GRANBY.jpg
Marc Davis/WTKR
Granby and Indian River captains meet ahead of their game on August 29, 2025, at Indian River High School.
INDIAN RIVER GRANBY.jpg
Posted

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school football season is underway as many Hampton Roads teams kicked off their seasons this week.

Friday night saw WTKR News 3 and Sportsplug 757 launch No Limit Sports Live, a weekly live stream and podcast that will air each week during the football season. Drew Crosby, Keharee Shuler and Marc Davis cap off each Friday night discussing high school football with the fans, breaking down games, teams and players that viewers request.

This Friday night saw Maury and Oscar Smith fall to out-of-state powerhouses and Indian River pick up a big win. Fans also wanted to hear more about Warhill, Lafayette and I.C. Norcom.

No Limit Sports Live can be seen live each Friday night at 11:32 p.m. here and viewed after midnight on wtkr.com or the social media.platforms of News 3 and Sportsplug 757.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast