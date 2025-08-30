No Limit Sports Live: High school football episode 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school football season is underway as many Hampton Roads teams kicked off their seasons this week.

Friday night saw WTKR News 3 and Sportsplug 757 launch No Limit Sports Live, a weekly live stream and podcast that will air each week during the football season. Drew Crosby, Keharee Shuler and Marc Davis cap off each Friday night discussing high school football with the fans, breaking down games, teams and players that viewers request.

This Friday night saw Maury and Oscar Smith fall to out-of-state powerhouses and Indian River pick up a big win. Fans also wanted to hear more about Warhill, Lafayette and I.C. Norcom.

No Limit Sports Live can be seen live each Friday night at 11:32 p.m. here and viewed after midnight on wtkr.com or the social media.platforms of News 3 and Sportsplug 757.