Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 5- The high school sports transfer debate

Hayfield's transfer saga led to the program being ruled ineligible for the postseason. During the spring, the VHSL reinforced some of its transfer rules and changed the language to make the guidelines easier to understand, according to an organization spokesperson. This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're discussing the high school transfer rules and the pros and cons of transferring at the high school level. Should more transferring be permitted or does the league need to do more to ensure the practice doesn't happen frequently?
No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 5: The high school transfer debate
NO LIMIT SPORTS PODCAST
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The high school football season featured plenty of memorable moments, most of a positive nature, but it did not come without some controversy.

Hayfield's transfer saga led to the program being ruled ineligible for the postseason. During the spring, the VHSL reinforced some of its transfer rules and changed the language to make the guidelines easier to understand, according to an organization spokesperson.

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're discussing the high school transfer rules and the pros and cons of transferring at the high school level. Should more transferring be permitted or does the league need to do more to ensure the practice doesn't happen frequently?

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a weekly collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway