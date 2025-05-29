No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 5- The high school sports transfer debate

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The high school football season featured plenty of memorable moments, most of a positive nature, but it did not come without some controversy.

Hayfield's transfer saga led to the program being ruled ineligible for the postseason. During the spring, the VHSL reinforced some of its transfer rules and changed the language to make the guidelines easier to understand, according to an organization spokesperson.

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're discussing the high school transfer rules and the pros and cons of transferring at the high school level. Should more transferring be permitted or does the league need to do more to ensure the practice doesn't happen frequently?

