Norfolk State guard Brian Moore looks to continue regular season success into the MEAC tournament

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State Spartans sit atop of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 20-10 record, due in big part to senior guard Brian Moore Jr.

He currently leads the Spartans in scoring and is second overall in the MEAC, averaging nearly 19 points a game.

As a New York native, Moore embodies the toughness the Big Apple is known for in his game.

“I feel like New York City is one of the places that a lot of people don't really stand out just because there's so many good players," said Moore. "Growing up in Harlem was just a great experience just for basketball and gain in that New York City toughness."

The green and gold star guard transferred to Norfolk in June 2024 and said the support the team's received has been instrumental to their success, especially on senior night.

“It was just amazing to see how many fans we bring in, you know, they're a huge part of the game,” Moore recounted.

“So I think it was definitely an emotional day just for everybody, you know what I'm saying, just knowing that some people this might be their, their last time playing here,” said Moore.

The Spartans have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with a chance to secure the number one seed in the MEAC with a win against the Howard Bisons Thursday night.

A conference championship would give NSU a March Madness berth, in which Moore and the coaching staff believes they can make a deep run.

"Coach (Robert Jones) said it from the beginning of the season. Like it's sweet 16 for us or bust, you know what I'm saying? That's the expectation for us this year,” said Moore.

A win Thursday would have the Spartan men slated to face the number eight seed in the MEAC Wednesday, March 12, at the Scope Arena.