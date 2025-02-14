ODU women's slide continues as Monarchs fall at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WTKR)- For a minute it looked as though the Old Dominion women's basketball team would end up back in the win column, but Marshall put its foot on the gas late to spoil a potential road victory for the Monarchs.

En'Dya Buford's lay-up forced overtime, but the Thundering Herd connected from the free throw line down the stretch, holding off ODU, 73-70, in the extra frame. The loss marked the Monarchs' seventh defeat in the last eight games as they fell to 14-12, 6-7 in Sun Belt play.

An 8-0 third quarter run had Old Dominion leading, 36-25, but the Herd chipped away and trimmed the Monarch advantage to 48-46 heading into the final frame. With Delisha Milton-Jones's squad up 51-49, Marshall uncorked a 9-2 spurt to move in front. Samaru Fields connected on a three-pointer from the logo to tie the contest at 58 apiece and Buford's lay-up kept the Monarchs' hopes alive.

Fields and Simone Cunningham scored 13 points each to lead ODU, with Cunningham pulling down 10 boards to lock up a double-double. Kelsey Thompson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double of her own.

A 9-of-17 showing from the free throw line helped doom ODU in this one.

Old Dominion is back in action at James Madison Saturday at 2:00 PM.