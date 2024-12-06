Oscar Smith product Vasko to enter transfer portal

CONWAY, SC (WTKR)- Ethan Vasko found a college football home at Coastal Carolina two years ago. Now he's looking for a fresh start.

The Oscar Smith product announced that he would enter the transfer portal on Thursday, five days after the Chanticleers' regular season ended with a 48-27 win over Georgia State.

"My time at Coastal Carolina has been invaluable," Vasko said in his social media announcement. "I truly thankful for the experiences I've gained, the relationships I've built and the lessons I've learned both on and off the field."

https://x.com/EthanVasko/status/1864724300416098659

Vasko started all 12 games for the Chanticleers this season, completing 54.61 percent of his pass attempts for 2,110 yards. He threw for 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His first season in Conway in 2023 saw him appear in eight games, throwing seven touchdown passes and just one pick. He completed 62.3 percent of his passes during that campaign for 779 yards.

In high school, Vasko led an offense that put together one of the most successful calendar years ever. The Tigers claimed two state titles during 2021, including the abbreviated COVID-19 season in the spring. During a playoff game his senior season, he set a VHSL record by accounting for 10 touchdowns in a single contest.

Vasko verbally committed to Old Dominion during high school before flipping to Kansas right before signing day.