Padakin posts break-out series to help fuel Admirals' sweep

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Pavel Padakin has settled in to calling Hampton Roads home. He's starting to look pretty comfortable on the ice as well.

Padakin was instrumental in the Admirals' three-game sweep of Maine this last week, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists during the course of the series. The goals marked his first in a Norfolk uniform.

The 30-year old forward opened the scoring during Wednesday night's series opener, finding the back of the net less than one minute into the game, a contest Norfolk would go onto win, 4-3.

Friday night's outing featured his biggest moment as an Admiral. Tied with the Mariners, 2-2, after three periods, Padakin fired home the game-winner in overtime. He also assisted on Marko Reifenberger's first period goal.

The Ukranian capped off the series with a third-period score in Norfolk's 4-1 victory in the series finale. He added an assist on Brady Fleurent's score in the opening frame.

On the season, Padakin has scored three goals and dished out five assists in 12 games, as well as eight penalty minutes. The series against Maine was by far his most productive during his short time in the Mermaid City.

News 3 profiled Padakin and his journey to the United States last month. Check out that story in the video above.

The Admirals are 11-4-3 on the season, good enough for 25 points, which ties them with Wheeling for the top spot in the ECHL's North Division. They've won five in a row and will visit Adirondack this Friday night.