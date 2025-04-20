PIT wraps up with down-to-the-wire title game

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Four days of thrilling basketball came to a close Saturday night as the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament wrapped up.

Four games were on the slate for the final day of action, ending with a down-to-the-wire championship game between Jani-King and K&D Rounds Landscaping. Jani-King was able to create some space and hold on for the 98-92 win. It marks the second straight year the team has taken the title.

New Mexico's Nelly Junior Joseph scored 24 points and pulled down nine boards, while Creighton guard Steven Ashworth added 24 points of is own and dished out eight assists. Joseph was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Jani-King shot 52 percent for the game.

Zach Freemantle of Xavier scored 23 points for K&D Rounds, while former Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla added 15 points and tallied seven assists.

Pedulla, Freemantle and Ashworth all earned spots on the All-Tournament Team. RJ Felton, Julian Reese, Johnell Davis, Cam Carter, Curtis Jones, Wooga Poplar, Temar Bates, Cesare Edwards and Moussa Cisse rounded out the squad.

More than 250 NBA scouts and an additional 100-plus representatives from overseas squads were in attendance throughout the four day event.