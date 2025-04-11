Portsmouth native Rodgers getting eyes on more players during PIT week

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- During the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, numerous scouts and agents will flood to Churchland High School's gym in hopes of discovering the next star or role player.

One former Trucker hoops standout is hoping they'll also make their way across the street.

Marvin Rodgers, who played his high school basketball at Churchland and now is a professional basketball trainer, is hosting his annual Portsmouth Combine Workout at Churchland Middle School. The sessions run from 4:30 PM-7:00 PM on Thursday and Friday.

Rodgers has organized and executed the event for the last several years, bringing in talented prospects from all across the country who may not have been invited to the PIT. Agents and scouts will be on hand to observe the players go through a number of drills and situational work.

Old Dominion's Sean Durugordon and R.J. Blakney are among the college players scheduled to be on hand for at least one of the sessions.

The Portsmouth Combine Workout is sponsored by:

Roy Jones Jr.

Tim Hardaway Sr.

DMV Hoopstarz

Noor Esthetique

Smash Entertainment

Agent Lance Hawkins

Hype Factory, Portsmouth

Every game of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament will air live on WGNT.