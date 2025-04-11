Princess Anne Country Club cheers on Beck at Masters

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Evan Beck took part in his first PGA major championship event this week. As he did, many from his native Virginia Beach were hanging on his every stroke.

Beck, who calls Princess Anne Country Club near the Oceanfront his home course, had quite the cheering section, both in Augusta and in the Resort City.

"There's not much production around here," smiled Bill Shonk, general manager of Princess Anne Country Club. "We're taking full advantage of the Masters app watching his every shot. Quite a few just returned from Augusta and quite a few members are down there walking along outside the ropes supporting Evan."

Beck earned his spot in the 2025 Masters by winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur back in September. The 34-year old has established himself as one of the top amateur golfers in the country and has become one of the most dominant players in the commonwealth. Throughout his career, Beck has won the VSGA State Open and VSGA Amateur Championship, just to scratch the surface. Before he found his success, those at Princess Anne noticed his potential and dedication.

"Every time I was fortunate enough to interact with Evan, on the golf course and off the golf course, it was his respect for the game," Shonk noted. "We're building a short-game practice area over here. We might as well call it the Beck Practice Area. He recognized right away that it's so much more than playing a round. It's practicing and he spent a lot of time on those putting greens out there."

Beck shot a five-over par 77 in his first round on Thursday and four-over 76 Friday in round two, putting him at nine-over par for the first two days. He'll miss the cut at the tournament this time around, but the experience he's gained has been invaluable and memorable. No matter how his score finishes, those who have been in his corner every step of the way continue to be proud of his efforts, but on and off the links.

"You can't be around Evan and not appreciate his humble, genuine approach to people and our great game," said Shone. "I know the Princess Anne family is very proud of Evan for the gentleman that he is."

The Virginia Beach native won't have to wait too long to get another shot at a major championship. He'll tee off in the U.S. Open, which begins June 12, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.