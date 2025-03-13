Princess Anne girls take aim at continuing basketball dynasty

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Nothing in sports is 100 percent, but the chances of Princess Anne competing for a state championship in girls basketball might be one of the closest things to it in the athletic world.

Darnell Dozier has established a winning culture, tradition and expectation with the Cavaliers. Many of this season's players were introduced to it before putting on their own jersey, as siblings and extended family members played for Princess Anne prior to their arrival.

The Cavs have created a dynasty and then some. Thursday afternoon will see them take the court at VCU in search of their third consecutive state championship, 11th in the last 12 years and 15th overall, all since 2002. Princess Anne holds the state record with eight straight titles, winning from 2014-2021.

Of course with the success comes pressure and a constant target on their backs. The team enters the state title showdown with a 27-0 record and topped every opponent but one by double digits. A majority of those victories came in lopsided fashion.

Thursday will see the Cavaliers face William Fleming for the Class 5 state championship at VCU's Siegel Center, a place where most of Dozier's roster is already familiar. All but two of his current players have won at least one state championship, so the goal Thursday is to get those two Cavaliers their first rings.

Tipoff is set for noon Thursday. Click on the above video to learn more about Princess Anne's quest for a state crown.