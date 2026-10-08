Princess Anne's Ojo verbally commits to North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- She's one of the top high school players in the country and Thursday saw Micah Ojo lift the curtain as to where she'll continue her career at the college level.

The Princess Anne senior announced on social media that she has verbally committed to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over Duke and Vanderbilt.

"From day one, the coaches have invested in me a lot, the players, getting to go on my visit," Ojo noted. "They're just great people all around, knowing I'd be taken care of when I go there."

Ojo is ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2027 by ESPN and has helped Princess Anne to three state titles during her high school career. She will join a college program that consistently competes for ACC championships and is always on the national scene. North Carolina has made back-to-back appearances in the Sweet 16 and is adding one of the country's top recruiting classes.

"She definitely thinks I can make an impact," the senior said of her conversations with Tar Heel head coach Courtney Banghart. "That's the player she was looking for, players who make an impact as soon as they get there, so I'm really excited to get there and just do what I can."

With the decision out of the way, Ojo can zero in on her senior year of high school, where she'll try to make it four-for-four in terms of state championships. Players at her level will often be approached by private schools from across the country or explore other options. Ojo chose to see her high school career through in a Cavalier uniform.

"I felt like Princess Anne was home," she said. "I feel this is just where I'm meant to be and I feel like I've done a lot just being here."

It will be the start of a new era for Princess Anne girls basketball this season as La'Deja James will take the reins of the program as head coach. She takes the baton from the legendary Darnell Dozier, who retired following the Cavaliers' lastest state triumph this past spring. The program has won 16 state crowns, all under Dozier, including the last four and 12 of the last 13.

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