Reamon retires as Denbigh head football coach

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Few have been on the sidelines in Hampton Roads as long as Tommy Reamon. Throughout a 32 year career, Reamon led five high school football teams as head coach.

Now he considers his latest coaching chapter complete.

Reamon confirmed to News 3 that he's retiring as the Patriots' head coach after two years leading the program. Denbigh was 2-19 during Reamon's tenure, but his impact stretches beyond wins and losses.

The longtime head coach took the Denbigh job, partially due to the encouragement of Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin, who is a Patriots' alumnus. He stressed on countless occasions that his goal was to reshape the culture of the program. After a winless 2023, Reamon led Denbigh to a 2-8 regular season this year, which earned his squad a berth in the Region 4A playoffs. The team's 14-9 win over Gloucester on September 19 marked the program's first victory in more than three years.

"It's not a grade for a class, but it sure is walking down the halls and somebody saying 'congratulations,'" Reamon said after Denbigh's first victory back in September. "That means a lot."

Reamon amassed 184 wins during his storied career. He led Ferguason, Warwick, Gloucester and Landstown throughout his time on the sidelines, before arriving at Denbigh ahead of the 2023 season. He coached quarterbacks Michael Vick and Aaron Brooks, as well as Michael's younger brother, Marcus Vick.