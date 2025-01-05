Hampton native Jerod Mayo fired as Patriots head coach after one season

FOXBORO, Mass. — FOXBORO, Mass. (WTKR) — The Patriots are moving on from Hampton native Jerod Mayo.

New England has fired Mayo after going 4-13 in his lone season on the job, team owner Bob Kraft confirmed through a statement on Sunday.

"For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I have known Jerod for 17 years. He earned my respect and admiration as a rookie in 2008 and throughout his career for his play on the field, his leadership in the locker room and the way he conducted himself in our community," Kraft said in the statement. "When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evident, as I saw how the players responded to him. When other teams started requesting to interview him, I feared I would lose him and committed to making him our next head coach."

"Winning our season-opener on the road at Cincinnati only strengthened my convictions. Unfortunately, the trajectory of our team's performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped."

He played eight seasons for the organization, then transitioned into coaching with the Patriots in 2019 as a linebackers coach. After the Patriots parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick in the offseason, Mayo was quickly selected as his successorin January.

His tenure started off on the right foot with a 16-10 win over the Bengals in the opening week of the 2024 NFL season, but that was followed with six straight losses. After picking up victories in two of their next three, Mayo's Patriots another six straight games to drop to 3-13.

Though New England knocked off Buffalo on Sunday afternoon in the season finale, the organization has reportedly still elected to move on from Mayo.

The former Kecoughtan product played his college football at Tennessee and was selected by New England in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the team, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, selected as a First Team All-Pro in 2010 and winning a Super Bowl before retiring in 2015.

"I am grateful for Jerod's many contributions to the New England Patriots throughout his career and will always be rooting for his success," Kraft said. "I appreciate all his hard work and hope the experiences gained will help him in the future, as I still believe he will be a successful head coach in this league. I wish Jerod and his family nothing but success in the future."

