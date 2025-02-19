Snow forces further adjustments to state championship events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Snow is once again forcing the VHSL to adjust its state championship schedule for gymnastics, wrestling and swimming and diving.
The organization announced Wednesday that Saturday's scheduled championship events have been rescheduled due to travel concerns and venue availability. Below is an updated schedule:
VHSL Gymnastics State Championships
TEAM FINALS | Sunday, February 23, 2025, at Lake Braddock Secondary
INDIVIDUAL FINALS | Monday, February 24, 2025, at Lake Braddock Secondary
VHSL Swim & Dive State Championships
CLASS 1&2 SWIMMING | Monday morning, February 24 (SWRVA)
CLASS 1&2 DIVING | Monday morning, February 24 (St. Catherine's)
CLASS 3&4 SWIMMING | Sunday, Feb. 23 (Christiansburg Aquatic Center)
CLASS 3&4 DIVING | Sunday, Feb. 23 (Christiansburg Aquatic Center)
CLASS 5 SWIMMING | Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23 (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)
CLASS 5 DIVING | Monday afternoon, Feb. 24 (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)
CLASS 6 SWIMMING | Sunday morning, Feb. 23 (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)
CLASS 6 DIVING | Monday morning, Feb. 24 (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)
VHSL Wrestling State Championships
CLASS 1 THRU 3 | Sunday, February 22, 2025, at Salem Civic Center
CLASS 4 THRU 6 | Saturday, March 1, 2025, location(s) TBA
GIRLS OPEN | February 26-27, 2025, Henrico Sports & Events Center