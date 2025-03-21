Tribe claims first NCAA Tournament win in program history

AUSTIN, TX (WTKR)- William & Mary's Cinderella women's basketball season is going to last a little while longer.

Bella Nascimento scored 24 points and the Tribe held off a High Point surge to top the Panthers, 69-63, in the NCAA Tournament play-in game Thursday night. The victory pushes William & Mary into the main bracket where the Tribe will face Texas Saturday.

In a close contest, William & Mary held a 17-15 lead after a quarter and went into halftime with a 34-28 advantage. High Point would move in front during the third period, but the Tribe held on and took a slim one point cushion into the final frame.

The Panthers would take a 54-51 lead with 5:26 remaining in the game, but William & Mary responded. Natalie Fox's jumper put the Tribe in front with less than a minute to go and Erin Dickerson-Davis's group hit its free throws down the stretch.

Nascimento's big night led four Tribe players in double figures. Monet Dance chipped in 15 points, while Cassidy Geddes and Fox added 12 apiece. Fox pulled down 12 rebounds for a big double double. William & Mary won the battle of the boards, 45-41.

The Tribe move on to face Texas Saturday at 9:45 PM.