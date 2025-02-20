VHSL postpones state championships for gymnastics, swimming & diving, wrestling

The Virginia High School League has postponed all state championships for gymnastics, swimming and diving, and wrestling scheduled to take place over the weekend, the league announced Thursday.

The league cited winter weather conditions for the schedule changes.

The state championships will now take place next week.

New plans for wrestling and gymnastics state championships have already been finalized:



Wrestling: "Six high school sites will now host a one-day championship event for state wrestling versus the two-day event held at larger venues of past championships," WHSL Executive Director John W. "Billy" Haun shared, adding that the "larger venues" are not available next weekend.

The league says dates and locations for swimming and diving will be announced as soon as possible.

"Securing state swimming and diving venues poses unique challenges. Like wrestling, some original venues may be unavailable next weekend. The schedule for state swimming and diving could also depend on the availability of judges," Haun says.