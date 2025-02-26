Virginia Beach D-Bat leaders honored nationally

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- D-Bat is a one-stop shop for baseball and softball enthusiasts. The location has all the equipment needed and batting cages where players can practice their swings.

D-Bat's Virginia Beach location is establishing itself as one of the best in the country.

Pat Stafford took over ownership duties at the beginning of the year and was recently honored as 2024 General Manager of the Year for large markets during D-Bat's national convention in Oklahoma.

His wife, Kara, runs the pro shop at the Virginia Beach location, which earned both large market and overall 2024 Pro Shop of the Year. The venue received an official Rawlings Gold Glove for the pro shop efforts and plan to display it prominently in the front of the store for their customers to enjoy as well.

Not only does D-Bat Virginia Beach cater to baseball players and coaches, but the organization also does a lot for the community, contributing annually to the Champions League, which gives kids with special needs the chance to play baseball. The location also does a lot to support the military community.

There are over 170 D-Bat locations nationwide, including Virginia Beach and Newport News.

