Virginia Wesleyan sweeps through softball regional, CNU falls

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan had no trouble scoring during the season, ranking seventh in the country with 7.7 runs per game. Saturday saw the Marlins bring the big bats once again.

VWU exploded for 12 runs on 12 hits and rolled past Messiah in five innings, 12-4, to win its NCAA Regional and move onto next week's Super Regional. It marks the fifth consecutive season the Marlins have advanced out of the regional round.

The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Wesleyan took control in the bottom of the second. Mackenzie Myers got the scoring started with a two-run homer, the start of a six-run frame for the Marlins. They'd follow that up with a four-run third inning, putting up plenty of insurance.

Freshman Morgan Tucker once again provided an offensive charge, going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. Laci Campbell also knocked in three runs, while Olivia Knight went 2-for-2 on the afternoon. Hannah Hearl was strong on the mound once again, coming off the bench in relief to spin five innings of work, giving up just two runs and striking out six.

Virginia Wesleyan will remain home for next week's Super Regional, a best-of-three series against either Gettysburg or Ramapo. Dates and times will be announced shortly.

As for Christopher Newport, the Captains entered the day with their backs against the wall and needing two wins over Randolph-Macon to move on, but the Yellow Jackets put an end to those hopes in the first game Saturday, topping CNU, 6-2.

Candace Slaw started the contest out with some excitement for the Captains. The first batter of the game, Slaw connected on a triple to center field, setting a new program record for hits in a single season. That triple, combined with her single later in the game, gave her 77 for the 2025 campaign. She also scored her 64th run of the year, also setting a new program high-water mark.

The Yellow Jackets took a 2-1 lead in their half of the first inning and added to it in the second. Blayne Talle sent a pitch deep to left center and over the fence for a solo home run to extend Randolph-Macon's advantage. Tori Powell followed suit in the third inning, belting a three-run homer of her own to put the Captains in a hole of which they just could not climb out.

CNU's season wraps up with a 37-6 record.