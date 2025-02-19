Weather alters area college basketball schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The approaching winter storm is forcing changes to college basketball action throughout the 757, with times and dates being adjusted throughout Hampton Roads.

Old Dominion men's and women's hoops will still play their respective games on Thursday, but have shifted the times. The women's contest against Arkansas State, which was originally set to be Education Day and tip off at 11:00 AM, has been moved to 2:00 PM. The men's game with Marshall will follow at 5:00 PM, moving up two hours from its originally scheduled start time of 7:00 PM. Despite the snow, it's typical for games to be played if both teams and the officiating crew are on location, regardless of weather conditions.

Hampton's men's and women's games scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively, at the Convocation Center have been postponed. The men's contest against Stony Brook will now tip off Monday at noon, while the women will welcome College of Charleston Tuesday at noon. The next scheduled showdown on campus will be Saturday's men's game against UNC-Wilmington at 2:00 PM.

Speaking of the Seahawks, William & Mary has rescheduled Thursday's game against UNCW and will make it up Monday at 6:00 PM.

