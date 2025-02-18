Weather alters VHSL state championships for this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- A handful of student-athletes from across the state will go for state titles this weekend, but Mother Nature is forcing some schedule changes in several sports.

Gymnastics, swimming and diving and wrestling will all be adjusted for the safety of competitors and spectators.

Gymnastics:

Team championships will be held Saturday, with individual titles determined Sunday at Lake Braddock Secondary School. Saturday's team competition will get underway at 11:00 AM with the Class 6 meet and 3:00 for Classes 1-5. Sunday's individual competition will begin at 11:00 AM.

Swimming and diving:

The Class 5 and 6 championships will hit the pool in Stafford. Class 6 will begin with diving Saturday morning at 8:00, followed by the swimming competition at 5:00 PM. Class 5 will have the same schedule Sunday. Classes 3 and 4 will take place in Christiansburg, with Class 4 starting things off on Saturday. Diving will begin at 8:00 AM with swimming following at 4:30 PM. Class 3 will follow the same schedule Sunday.

Classes 1 and 2 will happen simultaneously in Richmond on Saturday, with diving at 11:00 AM and swimming at 3:45 PM.

Wrestling:

The wrestling state championships will now be one day competitions. Classes 4-6 will hit the Virginia Beach Sports Center to decide their title winners. First round action begins at 8:00 AM and, after running through all of the rounds, medal rounds will begin at 7:15 PM.

The Salem Civic Center will host Classes 1-3 Saturday, with first round action beginning at 8:00 AM. The day wraps up at 7:30 PM with medal rounds.