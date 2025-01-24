William & Mary runs away from Hampton for regular season sweep of Pirates

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- One week after nipping Hampton on the Pirates' home floor, William & Mary got back to playing its game for a more convincing victory.

Gabe Dorsey scored a career-high 30 points and knocked down seven three pointers, leading the Tribe past Hampton, 94-83, Thursday night at Kaplan Arena. With College of Charleston's loss to UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary moves back into sole possession of first place in the CAA.

Hampton started strong, opening up a 10-4 advantage thanks to two three-pointers from Woodside graduate Trevor Smith. The Tribe took its first lead of the evening with a Caleb Dorsey triple, pushing the home team in front, 16-15, with 10:21 remaining in the opening frame. William & Mary would catch fire, using a 21-5 first half run to open up the advantage and go into the locker ream leading 49-31 at halftime.

The second half saw Hampton chip away. Wayne Bristol Jr.'s three-pointer with 9:56 remaining pulled the Pirates to within one point at 66-65, but the Tribe would immediately answer, using a 6-0 run over the next 1:08 to open things back up. They would keep Hampton at arm's length down the stretch and moved to 12-8, 6-1 in league play.

The Pirates dropped to 10-10, 3-5 in the CAA.

Gabe Dorsey added seven rebounds to his 30 points, while Noah Collier added 16 points. William & Mary assisted on 19 of its 27 field goals.

Brian Earl's group is averaging 81.7 points per game on the season and had a much better offensive showing than last week's match-up, when William & Mary scored 67 in the win.

Both teams return to action Saturday, with the Tribe hosting Monmouth and Hampton traveling to UNC-Wilmington.