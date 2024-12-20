WTKR News 3 Sports to partner with Sportsplug757 on high school coverage

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR News 3 is forming a new partnership with the digital sports outlet, Sportsplug757, to enhance its coverage of local high school sports.

Through this partnership, News 3 Sports’ umbrella will expand to include coverage of more games, more teams, and more players.

“Coverage of high school sports is a key part of connecting with the communities we serve,” said Adam Chase, vice president and general manager at WTKR & WGNT. “Partnering with the hard-working team at Sportsplug will broaden and enhance the scope of our sports coverage, ultimately for the benefit of athletes and fans.”

Sportsplug757’s president, Drew Crosby, talent acquisition director, Jennifer Pitt, and head analyst, Dominic Gilliam, bring more than a dozen years of experience covering high school sports.

They, and their network of reporters, photographers, and videographers, are excited to team up with News 3’s Sports Director Marc Davis and reporter/anchor Zach Staton.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WTKR as we continue our mission of shining a spotlight on athletes and sports in Virginia,” said Sportsplug757 CEO Ke’Haree Shuler. “This collaboration is a testament to the power of community storytelling, and we’re excited to bring even more visibility to the incredible talent in our region.”

The combined power of News 3’s Instagram audience — the most-followed news account in Virginia — and Sportsplug757’s massive engagement with local athletes has the ability to reach hundreds of thousands of athletes and fans across the region every week.

This new partnership is the latest addition to the WTKR & WGNT family. In 2023, WTKR began partnerships with The Outer Banks Voice, WESR Eastern Shore Radio, and The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. In 2024, WGNT became the official partner of the Norfolk Admirals, airing nine games this season.

WTKR is one of the oldest continually-operating news stations in Virginia and will celebrate its 75th anniversary in spring 2025.