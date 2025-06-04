Bringing international flights to ORF, Global Entry interviews underway

NORFOLK, Va. — Amid efforts to bring international flights to Norfolk International Airport, Global Entry interviews are underway to pre-screen travelers who are planning overseas trips.

On June 4, 5, and 6, the airport will host these Global Entry interviews. Not only does this interview process bypass the often hours-long U.S. Customs process for international trips, it also gives travelers TSA Precheck status for general airport security.

Participants are good to use their Global Entry interview for five years.

“I was through customs in seconds. Not minutes, not hours. Literally seconds," said Norfolk Airport Authority CEO Mark Perryman when talking about his recent return from Spain.

People interested in Global Entry must apply online at the U.S. CBP website first and pay a $120 application fee. Once a background check is passed, applicants can schedule an in-person interview.

Perryman says each day, 80 interviews will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. near Baggage Claim.

“There will be more opportunities throughout the summer and probably until [the new International Arrivals] facility is opened," Perryman added.

The Norfolk airport is also building a new international arrivals facility to process travelers flying in from overseas.

Perryman expressed excitement at bringing international flights to Hampton Roads busiest airport.

“There’s a lot more interest in Caribbean and I think we’ll see a lot more movement towards that in the next year’s cycle," he told News 3, adding that he also is speaking with airlines across the Atlantic. “We’re talking to the Aer Linguses, the British Airs, Lufthansa, the Condors, the Iceland Air. Those are the ones we continue to talk to and we’re making traction. We heard from at least one of them that we're foreseeable to launch by '27."