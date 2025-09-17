Carnival Freedom to make Norfolk its new homeport in 2027, replacing Sunshine

NORFOLK, Va. — The Carnival Freedom will make Norfolk its new homeport beginning in May 2027, according to Nauticus.

The cruise vessel that accommodates more then 3,000 guests will begin a "robust schedule" including cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Eastern Caribbean, and stops in Canada.

The Freedom is a Conquest-class ship that Nauticus says will "deliver the ultimate vacation experience." It will replace the Carnival Sunshine's trips from Norfolk.

“Carnival’s commitment to Norfolk brings more travel options for our passengers, draws visitors from across the East Coast, and strengthens our position as a key player in the cruise market,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “This homeport expansion is a win for our city, our guests, and our economy.”

Since its Half Moone cruise center reopened in February, more than 230,000 passengers have come through for various cruises.

