'Chessie' the boring tunnel machine back up and running to improve CBBT travel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CBBT) has some good news about Chessie—the tunnel boring machine being used for its Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project.

Chessie is back up and running after months of inactivity.

CBBT officials say Chessie is an essential part of the project: she's responsible for boring a two-lane tunnel that will connect two southbound trestles of the current CBBT, planners say. The new tunnel will have two southbound lanes and the existing tunnel will have two northbound lanes, planners added.

Last August, Chessie hit an anchor, bringing the tunneling process to a halt.

The hiccup didn't push the project's timeline back too far, planners told our news-gathering partners at WESR/Shore Daily News. However, prior issues, including pandemic-related problems and getting necessary permits, caused project organizers to push back the completion date to May 2027, planners told Shore Daily News last fall.

Now with Chessie back to work, CBBT leaders say they can move forward with the project, and in turn, work toward improving transportation across the iconic Chesapeake Bay.

Once the boring is done, workers can start on the last step of the project: building the tunnel. This includes constructing the road and support buildings, as well as installing the tunnel mechanical system.