Dali, ship that took out Baltimore's Key Bridge, has all cargo removed

NORFOLK, Va. — Dali, the cargo ship responsible for the collapse of the Key Bridge in March, has been cleared out of its contents as it undergoes repairs at the Norfolk International Terminal.

Nearly five months since the fatal early morning crash after the ship lost power, new images captured Aug. 17 showed the ship appearing to be empty.

Watch: Dali arrives in Hampton Roads for repairs

Dali arrives - drone footage

The ship will need repairs to its power and the bow, where it collided with the bridge.

It's unclear how long the repairs will take.