Driver charged after tractor trailer crash temporarily shuts down I-64 ramp: VSP

HAMPTON, Va. — A driver of a tractor trailer was charged following a crash on Interstate 64 at the Mercury Boulevard exit, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 7:12 a.m., Virginia State Police said they were investigating a tractor trailer that was found overturned on I-64 westbound following a single-vehicle crash. The ramp was temporarily shut down so crews could remove the tractor trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. Virginia State Police says they were charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

The exit ramp to Mercury Boulevard has since been opened, as of 8:40 a.m, according to Virginia State Police.