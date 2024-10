The eastbound HRBT will be temporarily closed Monday afternoon, according to VDOT.

Just after 1 p.m., VDOT shared the following update: "At this hour, VDOT is preparing to temporarily close the Eastbound Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel while unplanned road work is completed on the Willoughby Bay Bridge."

Traffic is currently being diverted at Settlers Landing Road in Hampton. VDOT says the closure will be over once crews are able to remove an overhead sign structure.

