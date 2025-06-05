Diverging Diamond Interchange enters design phase in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — In an attempt to ease traffic woes, an infrastructure project at the interchange of Godwin Boulevard and US-58 will provide a unique change in the area.

Projects throughout Suffolk are making incremental progress in lessening the traffic woes in the area. In the last couple of weeks, News 3 has brought you stories about the Nansemond Parkway/Wilroy Rd. Overpass, and the US-58 SPSA Interchange project. Multi-million dollar projects designed to increase safety and make your drive easier.

But, the project at the interchange of Godwin Boulevard will be the first of its kind in Suffolk.

“What we call a DDI, a diverging diamond interchange,” said Darryll Lewis, with Suffolk Public Works.

But what is a Diverging Diamond Interchange? Well, it may be a little confusing.

“This design actually moves traffic to the opposite side [of the road] , from the right side to the left side, and that facilitates and makes left turns easy,” Lewis said.

By moving traffic onto the opposite side of the road, not only is that left turn easier, it’s also safer, according to Lewis and studies done by VDOT. As well as moving traffic over, the interchange will eliminate conflict points, and lessen the amount of traffic signal phases used.

“[In the past] you could come off the ramp, catch the light, and then turn and catch the other light, so this will simplify things,” Lewis said.

Lewis understands that this will be confusing when first constructed. So, the city will be having a series of public meetings to help educate drivers before they use it.

“It may sound foreign and intimidating, but in those hearings we’re going to explain it to you over and over, answer all questions, make sure that you understand,” Lewis told News 3.

Another part of the project will see Godwin Boulevard widened. Right now, those improvements are in the design phase with no ETA for completion.

For more on the project, click here.