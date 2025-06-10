Road work on Sandbridge road complete, but you will still see crews in the area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Beachgoers may have an easier time getting to Sandbridge Beach this summer after major construction on Sandbrige Road was announced to have been completed.

The City of Virginia Beach have issued an update to News 3 on the status of the Sandbridge Road-Nimmo Parkway Phase 7A project. Below is the statement.

“Major Construction is finished for the Sandbridge Rd. - Nimmo Parkway Phase 7A project. There will still be some ongoing work on the multi-use path, including streetlight installs, pedestrian signals and landscaping. Impacts to traffic are not anticipated as the final roadway surface paving and all pavement markings were completed in early May.” City of Virginia Beach

That last sentence is important, since Sandbridge Road is one of the only options for people trying to use the beach.

To help with the congestion that does tend to develop, you will see dedicated right turn lanes dotted throughout the road, like at Sandpiper Rd., to assist with traffic flow.

You’ll also see more shoulder space to allow drivers to get around breakdowns, as well as dedicated bike lanes to give beachgoers that extra travel option. The road has also been raised, which will make it safer to use in the event of flooding.

However, work will still be getting done so you still see crews out there. The multi-use path on the east side of the roadway is still in the midst of construction, and things like streetlights still need to get installed.

Some of the business owners News 3 spoke to say that road work in this portion of the city and they hope it ends soon. Maybe, with the completion of this project, Sandbridge Beach will be easier to get to for both visitors and neighbors this summer.