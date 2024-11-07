Knives, tools, & guns: Norfolk TSA explains what you can and can't bring to the airport

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. – Thanksgiving is in three weeks, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Norfolk International Airport has some important reminders to help keep everyone safe while making your travels as smooth as possible.

On Thursday, TSA officials showed off hundreds of knives and tools that passengers brought into security checkpoints at ORF. They say it was a collection just from the past couple of months.

They say most of these items are okay to transport in a checked bag.

As TSA set out a display of these weapons for members of the media, it caught travelers’ attention.

“I don’t know if it’s ignorance or arrogance in choosing to carry, but it’s the theater of safety. And we all are safer if we comply,” Linda Paulsen said.

If travelers do bring a knife or tool longer than seven inches in a carry-on or in their pocket, they have options at that point. They can place the item in a bag and check it, return it to their vehicle, hand it off to a non-traveling companion; or voluntarily surrender it to TSA.

So far this year, TSA has intercepted 33 guns at ORF.

“That’s a record,” stated Jeffrey Horowitz, Assistant Federal Security Director for TSA. “Most of them, by far, are loaded and a lot of them have a round chambered in it.”

Horowitz added that many people say they didn’t know the gun was still in their bag. He recommends starting with an empty suitcase or bag. That way, you know exactly what’s in it.

Some items are questionable as to whether they can go through security. He said if you can spread it, spray it, squeeze it, or pour it, it likely cannot go on the plane.

He says travelers with questions can get the MyTSA app or text “travel” to “ask TSA.”