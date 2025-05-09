Nansemond Parkway overpass nears completion, aims to ease traffic

SUFFOLK, Va. — The overpass on the corner of Nansemond Parkway and Wilroy Road, designed to ease traffic caused by trains in the area, is almost ready for drivers.

“I’ve experienced the delays myself, and I think this is an important project for the city of Suffolk. I think this is gonna make a significant impact to the traveling public, especially on the north south corridor,” said Allan Mushett, CIP Engineering Manager for the City of Suffolk.

So, the City of Suffolk is literally building a bridge and getting over it. The overpass is built high enough to even allow double stacked train carts to pass under it.

“The bridge structure itself was significantly constructed over the winter months, which allowed for continued work. Driving piles, installing girders, crane work, that was able to continue,” Mushett told News 3.

Because of that timeliness, Mushett tells News 3 that they should be able to move traffic onto the bridge in July, with a completion date of mid-late August. So in the future, instead of waiting at that intersection, you’ll be able to drive over the tracks and continue on your way.

When the city begins the last phase of the project you will need a detour. When it gets closed to that period, keep an eye out on News 3 for details on that detour.

