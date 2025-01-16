Norfolk Int'l Airport to finish new moving sidewalk, begin hotel construction in 2025: CEO

NORFOLK, Va. — Beginning with the return of the "people mover" in January, leaders at Norfolk International Airport say several parts of its $1 billion "Transform ORF" project will enter new phases in 2025.

Norfolk Airport Authority CEO Mark Perryman spoke with News 3's Anthony Sabella from inside the construction area for one side of the moving sidewalk — or "people mover," as some call it — as crews got it running for the first time. He invited Anthony to test it out.

“This is great. This has been a long time coming. This has been the number one public request that we have had," said Perryman. “We’re planning to go operational on this side (from the Departures terminal to Baggage Claim) by the end of January and then we’ll move over and start Phase 2.”

The sidewalk helps travelers, particularly those with mobility concerns get across the airport's lengthy pedestrian bridge. Unlike the old version, which was embedded into the bridge, the new moving sidewalk is raised off the ground and Perryman says it's expected to last much longer.

"[People] will be up against the glass and able to see outside," he said.

They'll be able to watch as the airport's new International Arrivals facility takes shape. Having broke ground last year, it will offer customs services to passengers flying in from future international flights.

Gresham Smith/Norfolk International Airport A rendering of around $1 billion in expansions and new construction coming to Norfolk International Airport over the next four years.

The facility will be connected to Concourse A, which is going through its own expansion; a large glass space at the end of the existing concourse that will see the addition of three new gates. It also broke ground in 2024.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR The site of the Concourse A expansion at Norfolk International Airport in January 2025.

The airport's new Park-and-Wait lot capped off a busy year and Perryman expects that 'busy' to continue.

“In 2025, we will be breaking ground finally on the hotel," he told News 3 of the airport's first on-site hotel. ”Later this winter, early spring.”

The Courtyard by Marriott will be located on the existing short-term parking lot on the Departures terminal's north side and will allow travelers to stay overnight without having to leave airport property.

The short-term lot on the south side will be bulldozed to make room for a new facility strictly for rental cars.

“They (currently) take up two of our floors in our A garage. A garage is of course our prime location for parking," said Perryman, who added that the airport plans to select a builder for that project by the end of the month.

Then, the focus shifts...

“In our July 1 budget, we will be going out on the street for the contractor who will build the consolidated checkpoint, and our new concessions program, which is our restaurants and our shops," said Perryman. "They will ultimately following on with our new ticketing lobby and baggage system upgrades we’re going to be doing over the next three to four years.”

It will expand and transform the Departures terminal from the moment people enter to the moment they get on their plane.

Current dark ticketing areas will be consolidated and moved to a new space right on the main drive through the airport. Security areas in Concourses A and B will also be consolidated and pulled forward so people can move between them without having to go back through TSA.

Several of the airport's current food options are only available before security. Perryman says they will be expanded and shifted to mostly after security. He also plans to update the signage throughout the airport, opting for more color, as opposed to the current tan and gray theme.

All of this work adds up to around $1 billion; an effort to meet the needs of a passenger base that continues to grow and break records. Earlier this week, Norfolk International Airport announced 4.86 million came through in 2024 — it's third-straight record-breaking year. The airport also revealed JetBlue would become the ninth airline to fly out of ORF, offering a daily, nonstop flight to Boston.

Perryman says he expects additional announcements later in the year.

“I think we’ll see Cancun or Montego Bay in the mix by one of our airlines here very soon," he said.

2025 is looking like another big year for Hampton Roads' busiest airport, with more changes on the way to make the experience better for the millions traveling through.