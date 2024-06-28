Democrats, veterans hold press conference before former Trump's Chesapeake rally

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Before thousands came to hear Donald Trump speak on Friday, the Democratic party of Virginia and a handful of veterans did not mince words about the former president and the disservice they say he has shown to military members.

Terone Sims II a fourth-generation veteran and former U.S. Army officer told News 3 that Trump hasn’t been as supportive of military members and their families as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Watch: Trump's full speech in Chesapeake Friday

Trump gives first speech since debate against Biden

"President Biden knows us and is a part of our overarching military family," said Sims. "Joe and Jill Biden are military parents who know the heartache of losing a loved one their oldest child."

Bo Biden deployed to Kosovo and Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard. After his deployment, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and died at the age of 46.

"President Biden believes the nation and leaders must properly prepare equip and care for our troops whom we send into harm's way," Sims added.

Watch: Trump supporters flock to Virginia farm for rally

Trump supporters flock to Virginia farm for campaign rally

Susan Swecker, the chair of the state Democratic Party, said that, despite Biden's debate performance, she still prefers him over Trump.

"Everybody has a rough night now, and it wasn’t his best," said Swecker. "But I’ll tell you what: Donald Trump is the same liar that he was in 2020."