NOAA predicts above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

HURRICANE SAM.png
Posted at 11:06 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 11:08:24-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predict above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, predicts an 85 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 10 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 5 percent chance of a below-normal season.

Watch: Hurricane Isabel, a look back 20 years later at the storm that devastated the region

Hurricane Isabel: A look back 20 years later

NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher).

Of those, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including four to seven major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

