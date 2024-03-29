What's the weather looking like for the Norfolk Tides baseball season?

They may call it the baseball season, but Norfolk Tides baseball takes place during multiple seasons — spring, summer and even into fall.

That means the weather at Harbor Park can change pretty dramatically from start to finish.

We’re barely a week into spring for the team’s early home opener and that brings the potential for some chilly weather.

While the normal high in late March is a fairly comfortable 64 degrees. We’ve had measurable snow in Norfolk and low temperatures in the 20s.

We’ll be moving into the hot and rainy summer months by the end of the first half of the Tides season on June 23.

That date is important because the team that’s leading after the first half gets an automatic playoff spot.

Our normal high temperature climbs to 87 degrees and there’s typically a one in three chance for rain.

The Tides popular fireworks shows on July 3 and 4 comes at the start of our hottest and wettest month of the year.

Our normal high is close to 90, and that can help fuel summer thunderstorms, which can bring a game to a quick end.

If the Tides are leading the International League after the first half of the season like they were last year, they get to host the playoffs at Harbor Park.

That means their season will stretch into the beginning of fall.

By late September, we’re past the worst of the summer heat and our rain chances are lower, bringing some pretty pleasant weather at Harbor Park.