How much it will cost to attend a Norfolk Tides game in 2024?

NORFOLK, Va. — For a lot of people, the start of baseball season signals the unofficial “start” of summer. People gather with friends and look forward to the first pitch every year, and 2024 is no different.

Fans won't have to wait any longer to enjoy a game at Harbor Park: This year, the Tides are kicking off their season on Friday, earlier than ever before.

Whether you're heading to the stadium for the new food, different promotional events or the game itself, your experience is expected to be a home run.

Sports Orioles unveil initial Norfolk Tides roster Marc Davis

With everyone watching their wallets a little more closely, people want to know how much it will cost to see a game, park and eat. I took these questions to Tides General Manager Joe Gregory.

“We try to find ways to, you know, keep it affordable,” he said.

Tickets for adults start at $16 if you buy them ahead of time. Ticket prices go up a few bucks the day-of at the box office. Tickets start at $14 for people older than 60 and kids older than 2.

Problem Solvers How easy is getting a refund after a product is recalled? Erin Miller

If you plan to go to a few games throughout the season, Gregory said you can take advantage of the Tides 10-pack.

“If you buy a 10-pack of tickets, it's going to be under $15 a ticket,” he says.

The Tides 10-pack, which costs $149, isn't dated, so you can redeem the tickets for any game. He says you can either use them all at the same game or spread them out over time.

In addition to that, the Tides offer an 18-game plan and a Sunday season plan.

Gregory also tells me there's special pricing for groups and military members.

Watch a News 3 Problem Solvers story: How easy is getting a refund after a product is recalled?

How easy is getting a refund after a product is recalled?

According to the team’s website, the 2024 Military Nights include:



Now what about food and drinks?

“We have new vendors [including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Three Notch’d Brewery & Craft Kitchen, and Armed Forces Brewing Company] that are coming in with new menu items,” he says.

For a meal, the Tides do family four packs that include four hot dogs, four sodas and four bags of chips for $38.

Sports Holliday to start the season with Tides in Norfolk AP

If you budget for spending a little more, you can take advantage of “Baseball Bucks.”

“We sell Baseball Bucks, where you could buy $56 worth in the ballpark for $50. So, you get $6 for free,” Gregory says.

Baseball Bucks can be used for food and merchandise.

Speaking of merchandise, dog apparel is also new this year. When your four-legged friends attend Bark in the Park, they can show support for their favorite team.

Other big promotions include $2 beer and popcorn on Tuesdays, $5 wines on Wednesdays and theme nights with free giveaways.

Norfolk Free Light Rail Rides for Norfolk Tides home games Foster Meyerson

“Thursdays are our day games with our businessperson specials,” Gregory says. "Fridays are when we do our giveaways. Saturdays are mostly fireworks and Sundays are usually day games."

Despite having some of the best players in minor league baseball, Gregory says the Tides try to have a reason for people to visit the ballpark aside from what’s happening on the field.

You'll also want to consider how you're getting to the game.

New this year, HRT’s Light Rail is going to be free for every home game when you show your ticket. The rides are available two hours before and after each game.

If you prefer to drive, the lots around the park cost $6.

You can also take the ferry from Portsmouth, which costs $2 each way for adults. In the past, Gregory says people have also parked closer to downtown and then biked or scootered over.