How easy is getting a refund after a product is recalled?

NORFOLK, Va. — Every week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls dangerous products.

The independent federal regulatory agency wants to get them off the market so they're not in your home.

The products include everything from toys for kids, cooking products, home appliances, and ATVs.

"The number of recalls in 2023 was at the highest level since 2016,” says Teresa Murray.

Teresa Murray is a consumer watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). The organization’s Education Fund reports there were 323 products recalled in 2023, which were collectively connected to more than 550 injuries, 15 deaths and more than 500 fires before the recalls.

“Anything that can cause a fire in your house, that’s really bad. And anything that can hurt your child is really bad," says Murray.

Part of Murray’s work at PIRG includes looking into why there's an increase in recalls.

“It could be an indication that there are more unsafe products - which there are. And it can be an indication that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is stepping up enforcement... that's also true,” she says.

According to PIRG, the agency that oversees product recalls (the CPSC) issued three times more public warnings when companies refused to cooperate with a recall than in 2022 and reached more multi-million-dollar settlements last year when companies failed to report known hazards.

Of the 323 recalls last year, Murray says they found 141 offered only a refund, 26 offered a refund or another option, and 112 offered a repair as the only option.

“About half of those companies had a fairly easy process, at least to apply to submit for a refund, and the other half made it very difficult,” Murray says.

So, I tried it. I tested the refund process for Nestle’s metallic mugs sold with Starbucks-branding that were recalled last week. Overall, the contact form was pretty easy to do online and didn't take much time.

However, to get a refund for these candles from Target, I had to either bring them into a store or request a pre-paid return label. Considering the candles only cost between $3 and $20, the extra steps may be the reason some people don't follow through.

While Murray pushes to make sure all consumers get what they deserve, she says, "Yes, companies should do a better job of manufacturing safe products. Yes, regulators need to keep after these companies to make sure that they're complying. But you know, honestly, nobody's going to take care of you better than you."

So, why does all of this matter? If not enough people are reporting dangerous products or attempting to return them, who's to say they won't be taken out of circulation?

I suggest reading the recall list each week that News 3 shares so you're one step ahead and get what you are owed.