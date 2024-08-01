Hampton landlord pleads guilty to charges related to treatment of tenants, handling of money

HAMPTON, Va — News 3 is following through on a story about a Hampton landlord who has faced charges related to his treatment of tenants and how he handled their money.

Now, that man, David Merryman, is pleading guilty in federal court.

“He was definitely the slumlord from Hell.” said Samantha Feeley, a tenant of Merryman’s

That’s how Feeley described Merryman when News 3 interviewed Feeley in January.

She said he made racist remarks toward her.

“He called me a n***** lover and told me I don’t pay my bills like other white people do,” Feeley said. “I had black roommates, so that was a problem with him.”

Merryman’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, said Merryman is remorseful and apologetic.

“Mr. Merryman recognizes, as did I, the most appropriate way to approach this case was to accept responsibility for the things that happened." said Sacks.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced July 31 Merryman pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and race-based interference with housing and employment.

Prosecutors say the charges are the result of what they call a multifaceted scheme from 2019 to at least January 2024.

“If you look at that window over here, there’s no window sill. There’s never been a window sill.” said Heather Burchett, a tenant of Merryman’s.

Burchett also spoke to News 3 in January and said Merryman never fixed problems with the property.

Court documents say Merryman used tenants' identities to get thousands of dollars in rent relief.

“Mr. Merryman has learned a very difficult, valuable, and life-long lesson. This will not happen again." said Sacks.

As of August 1, Merryman was scheduled to be sentenced December 18, 2024. Sacks said the government agreed to cap Merryman’s sentence at 14 years, but Sacks plans to argue for less time.